Teenager suffered serious injuries in Dudley hit-and-run

Willow Road, Wren's Nest, Dudley

The boy was run over boy on Willow Road in Dudley at around 6.20pm on Friday, March 10, and was left with injuries to his legs.

Police have been conducting house to house enquiries as they try and track down the car which fled the scene immediately.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating after a boy was injured when he was hit by a car near an alleyway in Willow Road, Dudley at about 6.20pm on Friday, March 10.

"The car left the scene and the boy, aged 15, was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his leg. House-to-house enquiries are continuing and CCTV opportunities are being reviewed as part of our on-going enquiries."