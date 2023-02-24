Senior Dudley councillor suspended from Conservative Party

Councillor Shaz Saleem at Kidderminster Road, Wall Heath

Councillor Shaz Saleem – who was the highways and public realm chief – was suspended by his party and will now sit as an independent.

The politician and charity fundraiser has represented the Kingswinford North and Wall Heath ward since 2021 and is well known in the area.

Dudley Council monitoring officer Mohammed Farooq said: "We understand Councillor Saleem has been suspended by his party. He remains an independent councillor at the authority."

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council and the Conservatives, confirmed the suspension and said a new cabinet member will be appointed early next week.