MPs and headteacher call for bus routes in the Black Country to be saved

A Diamond Bus service

Diamond Bus is set to axe its 002, 45 and 226 services from April 15, citing high running costs and a lack of usage with them being no longer viable.

It has led to more than 4,000 people voicing their concerns over the loss of the routes, which transport chiefs are hoping to save as conversations continue.

The 002 route runs from from Weoley Castle to Merry Hill, the 226 which runs from Merry Hill to Dudley whilst the 45 goes between Walsall and West Bromwich.

Nicola Richards, MP for West Bromwich East who is aiming to save the 45, said: "I have been very concerned ever since finding out that Diamond were proposing to scrap this vital service. That’s why I’m campaigning with the community and Yew Tree Primary School to save this service.

"My office has been inundated with calls from residents of Tamebridge and the Yew Tree, as well as parents of children attending Yew Tree Primary, who are all worried about how they are going to get around if Diamond are allowed to cancel this service.

"No situation where these areas are completely cut off from the bus network is acceptable and I will be making that clear to Transport for West Midlands (TfWM)."

Headteacher Jamie Barry from Yew Tree Primary School, on Birchfield Way, added: "Lots of parents have contacted me really worried about how they’re going to get their children to school if this service is withdrawn.

"I’m encouraging all our parents to sign the petition on Nicola’s website so we can demonstrate just how important this service is."

Mrs Richards has also written to more than 2,800 households in the area to bolster support for the campaign, alongside other efforts from campaigners to save the route. And it highlights the plight of Great Barr and Newton residents who have suffered "disrupted services" when another route, the 46 National Express, was scrapped and replaced by the 16a Diamond service.

Meanwhile James Morris, MP for Halesowen and Rowley Regis, has supported a petition by Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley calling for a rethink over the 002 service.

Mr Morris said: "The 002 service provides a vital link to shops and services for our community, especially those who are elderly and vulnerable, and I fear they will be isolated if the service is withdrawn. I encourage Diamond Bus and TfWM to work together and rethink to find a way of retaining this service."

Councillor Henley added: "I hope that TfWM will take note of the strength of feeling on this issue, and recognise the impact that withdrawing the service will have.”