Mayor lays wreath in tribute to Duncan Edwards after anniversary of his death

The Mayor of Dudley lays a wreath

Councillor Sue Greenway laid the red and white floral tribute – in the colours of the star's team Manchester United – on Tuesday morning.

The footballer died 15 days after a plane crash in Munich, Germany, on February 6, 1958, which took the lives of 23 people overall.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, the Mayor of Dudley, said: "Duncan was proud to be from Dudley and was already a full England international and making great waves in football before tragedy struck when he was just 21.

"The statue in the town centre serves as a great reminder to us all about who Duncan was and what he achieved, and I was honoured to be able to make my own tribute today on the 65th anniversary of his death.

"It is really important we do all we can to ensure the name of Duncan Edwards lives on in Dudley for future generations."

Bobby Charlton, who won the World Cup with England in 1966 and is now the only surviving member of that Busby Babes side, described Duncan as the best player he had ever seen or played with.