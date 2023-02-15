Park in Dudley to get £85,000 makeover

Friends group members Debbie Parkes and Debra Warren with Councillor Shaz Saleem and parks development officer Julia Morris

Dudley Council is working with the Friends of Russells Hall Park to invest £85,000 of the government’s levelling up funding.

The money is being used to improve the pathways in the park and make a more welcoming entrance on Middlepark Road by resurfacing the car park area, creating a community garden and installing new signage.

New trees will also be planted and there will be vegetation management to reduce overgrown shrubs that enclose the Overfield Road entrance. There will be work to improve the hedgerow and wildflower areas created.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "Russells Hall Park already has a fantastic play area for children and young people to enjoy.

"With this additional investment, we can enhance the park and open space for the benefit of everyone in the community."

H added: "As well as improving access around the park, we’re looking to enhance the natural environment to support local wildlife to flourish.

"I’m pleased we’re able to carry out this work with the support of the friends group."

Gemma Blackford, chair of Friends of Russells Hall Park, said: "The Friends of Russells Hall Park group is over the moon that the park has been selected for much needed levelling up funds.

"This funding will help us realise some of our key aspirations for the park. It is tremendous news for our community and I hope the park will be treasured and enjoyed now and for many generations to come."