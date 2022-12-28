Father pays emotional tribute to "wonderful" son

Damian Corfield has paid tribute to his son Ben following his death in a car collision. Photo: Damian Corfield

Damian Corfield said he and the whole family had been overwhelmed by the support received by card, phone calls and messages received since 19-year-old Ben's death.

Ben died alongside 16-year-old Liberty Charris after they were struck by a car on the A457 near Oldbury on November 20 and Damian Corfield said the family was still heartbroken about what had happened.

He said: "As a family, we’re totally heartbroken to have lost our wonderful son Ben at such a young age.

"We want to thank everyone who has sent us their support by card, phone calls and messages as it’s been totally overwhelming and helped us greatly at this very upsetting time."

Mr Corfield also spoke about what Ben had achieved in his short life and said he had touched the lives of so many people as a community leader and charity climber.

He said: "Ben was only 19, but what he achieved in his short life and the amount of people helped and touched in a positive way is incredible.

"Ben spent most of his teenage years working in the community and Dudley as a whole making a difference and helping as many people as he could.

"At only 14, he climbed Ben Nevis and helped raise £8000 for the Mayor’s charities.

"After leaving school, he looked forward to being the 4th generation in our family to join the transport Industry and vehicle repair sector and driving Class 1 HGVS like his dad."

Mr Corfield said he wanted Ben's funeral, which will take place on Wednesday, January 4 at Wordsley Holy Trinity Church at 12pm, to be a celebration of his life.

He said: "We want Ben's funeral to be a celebration of his life, we want everyone to wear bright colours.

"Bens funeral details are Wednesday, January 4 at 12pm at Wordsley Holy Trinity Church, then 1.30pm at Gornal Crematorium and, afterwards, at The Dudley Arms in Himley.