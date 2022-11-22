Residents in need can apply for £150 emergency payment from Dudley Council

Residents in need can apply for £150

The council was recently awarded £2.6 million in the government’s latest round of the Household Support Fund.

As in previous rounds, a majority of the money is being distributed through key council services and organisations within the voluntary sector to get help to those they are aware of and who are the most vulnerable.

But this time the council has earmarked £400,000 to help people in need who contact the council.

A single one-off payment of at least £150 is available to households in the borough, where residents are on a low income and in financial hardship.

They could also be eligible for an additional top-up payment if they have not received either the £650 cost of living payment for households on means tested benefit, the pensioner cost of living payment - which ranges from £250 to £600 - or the £150 disability cost of living payment.

Payments can be used to help people with the cost of food, essential goods and help towards paying fuel and water bills, as well as help with reducing energy consumption.

The application process is now open and will close on March 31, 2023, or sooner if funds are exhausted.

Councillor Steve Clark, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and legal, said: "We’ve already distributed millions of pounds to those who are the most vulnerable and in need through the previous rounds of the Household Support Fund.

"We plan to do the same this time but have also set money aside to help others who find themselves in need, perhaps for the first time."

He added: "We aim to help as many people as possible this winter and ease the burden of increasing costs."

To be eligible, applicants must be able to demonstrate financial hardship, and, for most single person households, have income (defined as gross earnings and any benefit income) of less than £35,000 a year and savings of £6,000 or less. For multi-person households the income level is £45,000 and savings of £6,000 or less.

The Government’s cost of living payment of £650 is currently being paid directly to those who are eligible and should be used to cover essential costs.