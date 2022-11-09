COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 07/11/2022 Remembrance display in window of Enchanted florist, Dudley. Pictured, left, sisters,Andrea Jones Helen Smith...

A florist has unveiled it's latest poppy display – surrounding its window guardsman with red poppies in remembrance of those lost in Britain's wars.

The Enchanted Florist, on Park Road, Dudley, unveiled their newest window display to remember veterans and current serving members of Britain's armed forces.

Enchanted Florist owners, Andrea Jones and sister Helen Smith, have created the displays for around seven years, placing the ever-present soldier in seasonal displays all year round.

Andrea Jones, 53, co-owner, said: "We have always been bought up to respect veterans and service members of the armed forces. These displays are way of doing that.

"We do a new display every season and usually for major events, Helen, my sister, is currently making a wall and chimney out of newspaper and cardboard."

Pelsall Common in Walsall also put on a beautiful display of solidarity as they decorated the entrance to the fields with poppy wreaths and badges.

The display features icons of the Royal Navy, The Army, and the Royal Air Force as drawings of military vehicles and silhouettes adorn the walls.

Also featured are informational panels about each branch of the armed forces and the joint roles they played in World War 2.