New studios finally launched for Black Country community radio station

Andy Street was on hand to officially open the Black Country Radio studios, supported by Dudley Mayor Sue Greenaway, station chairman Keith Horsfall and other members of the station

Black Country Radio invited leaders from across the community to join its staff and volunteers at the station's studios at Resonance on the Waterfront in Brierley Hill and celebrate the official opening of the new studios on Tuesday.

The station had moved into the Resonance campus at the start of 2021, but had been unable to mark the move from the older studios due to restrictions around Covid.

Hannah Udall is one of the many volunteers presenting on the show

The event at Resonance saw speeches by station chairman Keith Horsfall, who thanked the staff and volunteers for all their hard work and spoke of the importance of community radio, and from West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, who also officially unveiled the plaque alongside Dudley Mayor Sue Greenaway.

Mr Street was also interviewed live on the air by Drive Time host Hannah Udall, while guests in attendance, who came from community groups, business organisations and other groups working with Black Country Radio, were able to tour the two live digital broadcasting studios and two production studios.

Mayor of Dudley Sue Greenaway and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street pose with Hannah Udall inside one of the broadcast studios

Keith Horsfall said the event was an acknowledgement of all the hard work by staff and volunteers over the eight years of the station and reward for all the challenges over that time.

He said: "We've been through five moves, a robbery, all the challenges and problems of Covid and a lot more besides, but we've got through it and we're here with the new studios officially opened.

"I have huge pride in leading this fantastic organisation, but it's really all about the 120 volunteers that make it happen, whether it's me as chair or the person making the tea.