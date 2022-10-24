Notification Settings

Person dies at Dudley Port station after casualty reported on tracks

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyPublished:

A person has died at Dudley Port Railway Station after emergency services received reports of a casualty on the tracks last night.

The individual died at Dudley Port station

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene and police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Dudley Port railway station at 7.39pm on 23 October following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.41pm to reports of an incident at Dudley Port Rail Station.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.

"It immediately became clear that nothing more could be done to save the patient and they were confirmed deceased at the scene."

Trains between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton were cancelled last night as a result of the incident.

Eleanor Lawson

