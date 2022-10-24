Person dies at Dudley Port station after casualty reported on tracks

The individual died at Dudley Port station

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene and police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Dudley Port railway station at 7.39pm on 23 October following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.41pm to reports of an incident at Dudley Port Rail Station.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.

"It immediately became clear that nothing more could be done to save the patient and they were confirmed deceased at the scene."