Fire crews deal with crash after car rolls onto roof and driver escapes unhurt

No one was injured in the accident in Dudley. Photo: Stourbridge Fire Station

Fire crews from Brierley Hill and Stourbridge were called to the scene of a car crash on a country lane near Dudley.

The silver car was found on its roof, with debris strewn about the area, and crews worked to make sure the car was safe, with the driver treated at the scene and not found to be seriously injured.

A spokesman for Stourbridge Fire Station said: "White Watch, along with our colleagues from Brierley Hill, attended this RTC this afternoon.

"Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.