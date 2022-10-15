Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Travel back to the forties with a black history fashion show

DudleyPublished:

A fashion show hopes to bring Jamaican culture to the forefront – showcasing authentic and iconic Caribbean fashion throughout the decades.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 12/10/2022..Pic in Dudley of Samantha Prescott. She has created a show/event that will be on at Brierley Hill Civic Hall, inspired by her Grandma Vena Prescott (The older lady on the photo she holds). It is a trip down memory lane using the fashion of the time to evoke memories etc, as part of Black History events..
DUDLEY COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 12/10/2022..Pic in Dudley of Samantha Prescott. She has created a show/event that will be on at Brierley Hill Civic Hall, inspired by her Grandma Vena Prescott (The older lady on the photo she holds). It is a trip down memory lane using the fashion of the time to evoke memories etc, as part of Black History events..

This year's Fashion, Talent & Black History Showcase will be held at Brierley Hill Civic Centre this Sunday and aims to focus on realistic fashion, showing styles actually donned at the time.

Samantha Prescott, vice-chair for the African Caribbean Centre, from Dudley, organised the event to remember her late grandmother Vena, a Jamaican fashionista very much obsessed with clothes.

Ms Prescott said: "This is all in tribute to my late grandmother, she came from the Caribbean, when she passed I inherited a lot of her clothing, that's where this idea came from.

"I thought about how I could keep her memory alive, but also promote black culture." The event will see hundreds of styles throughout the years, showing the dynamically changing world of Caribbean fashion.

Ms Prescott continued: "We have had a lot of interest across all spectrums of the Dudley community. You don't need to be a part of the black community to enjoy this, it's just a chance to celebrate and learn about Jamaican and black cultures.

"My grandmother always talked about the importance of education. To be able to educate people in this way, it's an amazing opportunity and a real testament to her memory."

The fashion event will feature music and interactive events for the audience with the hope of getting people dancing and actively learning about the cultures on show.

The event organiser added: "If we can get one person dancing, that's a win in my book."

The Fashion, Talent & Black History Showcase will be held by Brierley Hill Civic Centre on Bank Street, with doors opening at 5pm, tickets are available for the show at bhillcivic.co.uk

Dudley
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News