Travel back to the forties with a black history fashion show

This year's Fashion, Talent & Black History Showcase will be held at Brierley Hill Civic Centre this Sunday and aims to focus on realistic fashion, showing styles actually donned at the time.

Samantha Prescott, vice-chair for the African Caribbean Centre, from Dudley, organised the event to remember her late grandmother Vena, a Jamaican fashionista very much obsessed with clothes.

Ms Prescott said: "This is all in tribute to my late grandmother, she came from the Caribbean, when she passed I inherited a lot of her clothing, that's where this idea came from.

"I thought about how I could keep her memory alive, but also promote black culture." The event will see hundreds of styles throughout the years, showing the dynamically changing world of Caribbean fashion.

Ms Prescott continued: "We have had a lot of interest across all spectrums of the Dudley community. You don't need to be a part of the black community to enjoy this, it's just a chance to celebrate and learn about Jamaican and black cultures.

"My grandmother always talked about the importance of education. To be able to educate people in this way, it's an amazing opportunity and a real testament to her memory."

The fashion event will feature music and interactive events for the audience with the hope of getting people dancing and actively learning about the cultures on show.

The event organiser added: "If we can get one person dancing, that's a win in my book."