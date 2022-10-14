Black Country Women’s Aid appealing for fire walkers to raise cash

Would you walk through fire for Black Country Women's Aid?

The fire walk is at the Dudley Arms, Himley on Wednesday, October 26 between 6pm and 9pm with volunteers, fundraisers, sponsors and charity staff supporting those brave enough to scamper across the burning embers.

Chief executive of Black Country Women’s Aid Sara Ward said: "We are thrilled to have so many supporters and staff get behind this fantastic firewalk fundraiser. Every step they take will help us to support victims of violence and abuse.

"There’s still time to sign up and take on this incredible challenge. We’d love to see you and your well-wishers on what promises to be an inspirational, rewarding and fun night out. With food, stalls, a raffle and a tombola, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, while helping others in need to rebuild their lives."

She added: "So please come along, you’ll get a warm welcome!"

Dudley Councillor Shaz Saleem will be braving the Firewalk among many other local Black Country community groups including Black Country Aggregates, Pavers, The Enchanted Florist, Land Rover, Tile Choice, Jo Downing Martial Arts.

The Firewalk is a unique, safe and empowering challenge and will be organised by Chirag Lukha, a martial artist who has been performing danger acts since 2002.

There will be stalls with traders, music, raffles, a tombola and drinks and food supplied by the Dudley Arms.

Black Country Women’s Aid refuges support women and children fleeing domestic abuse and exploitation. Many of them will have had to leave their homes with nothing.

By registering for the Firewalk event and raising sponsorship fundraisers will be helping women and children to escape living in fear, overcome trauma and set up home again.

Firewalkers will pay a £30 registration fee which includes a free raffle ticket and Firewalk certificate, entrants are asked to raise £100 but will be given a fundraising toolkit.