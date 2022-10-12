Tempers flare at Dudley council meeting as long-standing row over tip rumbles on

From left- Councillor Shaun Keasey, Councillor Adrian Hughes and Councillor Shaz Saleem

The argument was sparked over the long-standing feud between the Tories and Labour over the Anchor Lane Tip. Access to Anchor Lane in Coseley has been denied to residents after Dudley Council and Wolverhampton Council failed to agree a deal.

In addition, the nearest available tip in Stourbridge – a journey that could take up to an hour and a half – is available by appointment only and places are limited.

This had led to an increase in fly-tipping and littering and residents deciding to take measures into their own hands by spending hundreds of pounds on private skips.

Now Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, has said the Conservatives “don’t only talk the talk, but walk the walk” by providing a mobile recycling unit which will be available from 9am to 4pm on the third Saturday of every month.

The cabinet member also took the opportunity to level a shot at Upper Gornal and Woodsetton Councillor, Adrian Hughes who he called a “used car salesman” for pledging to open the Anchor Lane tip to residents in his election campaign.

Councillor Saleem said: “For colleagues opposite whose election leaflet said that if people voted for them they will deliver the tip for Dudley north, what I always say to people is whenever they see an interesting headline such as that, especially one delivered by a second hand used car salesman, it’s important we read the small print.

“In reality all they were going to do was talk about it. Well, this administration, doesn’t just talk the talk but we walk the walk too.”

In response Councillor Hughes said: “You can say oh we’re investing whatever but that is not being felt on the ground, the borough is a tip, you’re neglecting the borough.

“Weeds are everywhere, fields are not being cut on time, alleyways are a joke, you can try to sit there and dismiss these concerns, but you can’t. When are you going to fix these problems?”

Councillor Hughes was also the target of a dressing down from Councillor Sean Keasey who asked if the real problem was perhaps Councillor Hughes’s lack of effort. Councillor Keasey also claimed that he had been called “scum” by the opposition.

He said: “Tonight with no qualification I’ve been told that I don’t care about working people, the deputy leader of your party also told me I’m scum. Now do scum who don’t care about working people get their residents issues sorted?”

In response to the mobile recycling unit Councillor Keiran Casey, asked why it had taken 19 months for a replacement service for the Anchor Lane tip to be put in place. He said: “We’ve been raising this issue and putting alternatives in place since then so it is a bit ridiculous to claim it as a massive victory when we are 19 months down the line.”

Councillor Casey also raised doubts as to whether the tip would be sufficient to provide for all of the residents in the North of Dudley.