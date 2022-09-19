Service of thanksgiving honours memory of The Queen

A service of thanksgiving in honour of the Queen was held in Dudley

The service led by Reverend James Treasure and Right Reverend Martin Gorick, Bishop of Dudley, was held at St Thomas and St Luke’s (Top Church).

The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway and Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands Nick Venning attended along with members of the public to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The service was also broadcast live on Black Country Radio.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, Mayor of Dudley, said: "At this time of great sadness, this service enabled people to come together, give thanks and reflect on the lifetime of service Her Majesty the Queen gave to this country.

"We are a nation in mourning and our thoughts remain with His Majesty the King and all of the Royal Family."

On Sunday evening, a minute’s silence was observed across the UK in memory of The Queen in a shared national moment of reflection.

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Rose Martin, the Mayor of Walsall, Dr Helen Paterson, chief executive of Walsall Council, and Councillor Aftab Nawaz, leader of the Labour Group, took part in the moment of reflection at Walsall Town Hall, observing a minute’s silence at 8pm.

Pictured are Councillor Mike Bird, Leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Rose Martin, the Mayor of Walsall, Dr Helen Paterson, Chief Executive of Walsall Council, and Councillor Aftab Nawaz, Leader of the Labour Group, who took part in a moment of reflection at Walsall Town Hall, observing a minute’s silence at 8pm on Sunday

Councillor Martin said, “While no amount of quiet reflection could really do justice to Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, coming together to take part in the national moment of reflection is such an important act of commemoration during this period of national mourning.

“Many residents are marking the moment and coming together for a shared moment of reflection.