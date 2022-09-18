Dudley residents win big on Postcode Lottery one day after Twitter blunder

People's Postcode Lottery initially posted a message on Twitter on Saturday saying the £30k street prize had landed in an area of Port Talbot.
But an image accompanying the win instead stated as "DY5 4RT" – the postcode for residents of The Plantation, off the main High Street in Pensnett.
The tweet, on the official People's Postcode Lottery twitter page, was later deleted as the actual winning postcode was for addresses in Port Talbot, Wales.
But the People's Postcode Lottery has now revealed that the postcode, DY5 4RT, has been announced as a £30,000 winner on Sunday.