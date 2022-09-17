Postcode Lottery blunder sees Dudley residents named as £30,000 winners

An eagle-eyed person captured the screenshot. Photo: Twitter

People's Postcode Lottery made the gaffe on Saturday after initially posting a message saying the £30k street prize had landed in an area of Port Talbot.

But an image accompanying the win instead stated as "DY5 4RT" – the postcode for residents of The Plantation, off the main High Street in Pensnett.

The tweet, on the official People's Postcode Lottery twitter page, was later deleted but the gaffe was spotted and captured by an eagle-eyed person.

The actual winning postcode was for addresses in Port Talbot, Wales.

The actual winning postcode

Twitter user and Black Country resident Andrew Morris said he was initially excited to see a local postcode had scooped the prize, but sadly it was swiftly deleted. He said: "Mistakes happen, just a shame for the players in that street that it wasn't for real."

The lottery sees people play with their chosen postcode – costing £10 a month to play – and they are automatically entered into all the draws.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £700 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.