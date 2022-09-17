By order of the Peaky Blinders! Fans flock to Black Country Living Museum for special event

Crowds turn out for the Peaky Blinders Night at the Black Country Living Museum, Dudley..

Crowds flocked to the Black Country Living Museum in their fancy dress inspired by the notorious Birmingham gang and hit BBC show.

Crowds turn out for the Peaky Blinders Night at the Black Country Living Museum, Dudley.. (left) Barry Wrangles, and (right) Alan Pitt, both of Halesowen, with a Vauxhall 1933 12/6. Jen Lali with blue plaque showing a filming location. George Ellinas, and his son Andrew Ellinas, both from Luton.

And they were immediately transported back to the 1920s with music and performances – and live scenes dotted throughout the grounds.

Visitors were able to step inside the Dudley attraction's very own "Garrison pub" for a pint of real local ale ­– or pick up some fish and chips from Hobbs and Sons – amid the performances and roaring braziers.

But that wasn't all with various blue plaques around the large attraction detailing locations which were used for filming the show, with the attraction being the backdrop for some memorable and iconic moments.

From Tommy Shelby’s haunting horseback arrival in the show’s very first scene, to the continuous plotting and scheming in ‘Charlie’s Yard’, and of course the infamous ‘sham execution’ of the character Danny Whizzbang, the BCLM has played host to some of the show’s greatest instances of drama, tension and visual film-craft.

Set across 26 acres, and featuring over forty carefully reconstructed shops, houses and industrial areas, the museum is also no stranger to period filmmaking, having also served as a set for productions including ITV crime drama ‘Arthur & George’, and the recent Laurel and Hardy movie biopic Stan and Ollie.

The Peaky Blinders nights – held on Friday and Saturday – has been a popular feature of the attraction but had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. It made a successful return last year, with people grabbing their flat caps and dressing up.