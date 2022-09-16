Stained glass window is Dudley hotel's tribute to Duncan Edwards

Revd Canon Hugh Burton, the Rector of Dudley by the stained glass window in the Duncan Edwards Room at the Copthorne Hotel. Photo: Steve Burden.

The Copthorne Hotel has installed the stunning new addition in its Duncan Edwards Room, named after the Dudley-born footballer who tragically died in the Munich air disaster in 1958.

The original stained glass window shows Edwards memorialised in United and England kit, with the words ‘God is with us for our Captain’ and ‘Though there be many members yet is there one body’ adorning ribbons across his chest.

Underneath the depiction of Edwards in United’s red and white kit, an inscription reads: ‘Thanking God for the Life of Duncan Edwards, died at Munich, February 1958’.

The event was hosted by Jim Cadman, chairman of Duncan Edwards United, who for the past 20 years has worked on keeping the Manchester United and England footballer’s legacy alive in the Black Country and beyond.

Manchester United player Duncan Edwards, who died after a plane crashed at Munich airport when flying them home from a European Cup match. Photo: PA Wire.

Also present at the unveiling were the artist Steve Melgie Merry, Edwards’ cousin Betty Cooksey, Revd Canon Hugh Burton, the Rector of Dudley, members of the Manchester Munich Memorial Foundation, and team-mates from Edwards’ schooldays.

A plane carrying Edwards and his United teammates, staff, fans and journalists crashed following take-off on February 6, 1958 after a refuelling stop in Munich, Germany. Two weeks later, Edwards lost his life. In total, 23 people died in the tragedy.

The football world came together in grief and support of United, who lost eight players, and St Francis Church, which is located on the Priory estate where Edwards spent his childhood, made an appeal for Football League sides to help finance a stained glass memorial to their local hero.

Members of the Manchester Munich Memorial Foundation with Jim Cadman of Duncan Edwards United. Photo: Steve Burden.

The stained glass window in the Duncan Edwards Room at the Copthorne Hotel in Dudley. Pictured, from left, are Jim Cadman, Betty Cooksey, Steve Melgie Merry and Pat Burns of the Manchester Munich Memorial Foundation. Photo: Steve Burden.

Manchester United, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Wrens Nest Bowling Club responded to the plea and their individual crests are incorporated into the window, which was unveiled in 1961 by Sir Matt Busby, United’s manager at the time of the tragedy.

The Copthorne Hotel's stained glass window is a replica of the window in St Francis Church.

Hugh Burton said: “I am fortunate to see the original stained glass window most days and it was remarkable to view the craftsmanship and likeness of the replica to the original.

“We will continue to welcome visitors to St Francis Church to see the original window but this new installation gives hotel visitors the chance to find out more about Duncan’s life and career.