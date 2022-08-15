New competition launched for great photos of the Black Country

Can you find a great picture of the Black Country?

The Black Country UNESCO Global Geopark is now two years old and a competition has been launched to find the best photos possible.

The winners will get local tourism passes and the best pictures will be picked by the region's mayors.

Jane Lamine, strategic lead for the Black Country UNESCO Global Geopark, said: "We want people to be as creative as they can in entering this competition and truly capture the heart and soul of the Geopark.

"The Geopark is steeped in geological, industrial and cultural history and we want people to help us celebrate this."

She added: "Whether it’s a landscape shot of a former quarry that now provides a haven to wildlife, an urban scene that captures the area’s role in the industrialisation of the modern world or a geological feature that dates back millions of years.

"We want to people to show us what the Geopark means to them, what makes it special and how they interpret it."

All 12 entries will be displayed at the geopark’s headquarters (Dudley Museum at the Archives) and used as the ‘face of the geopark’ in its calendar for 2023.