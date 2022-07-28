Firefighters at the scene used hose reels to tackle the fire

Four fire engines and a Brigade Response Vehicle with more than 20 firefighters from Tipton, Stourbridge, Brierley Hill and Dudley fire stations were called to the fire at MT Skips in Dudley Central Trading Estate on Shaw Road at around 12.42pm on Thursday.

Four fire engines and more than 20 firefighters were at the scene

They found a fire in the yard which involved a large amount of scrap burning and used hose reel jets to tackle the fire, with a JCB being used to create a fire break and an aerial hydraulic platform being brought in to aid the firefighters.

No casualties were reported at the scene and West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the incident was still ongoing at time of press.

The fire was found to be among scrap onsite at MT Skips

MT Skips have been contacted for a comment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 12:42pm on Thursday 28 July, we were alerted to a fire at a trading estate in Dudley.

"Four fire engines and a Brigade Response Vehicle (BRV) responded, crewed by firefighters from Tipton, Stourbridge, Brierley Hill and Dudley fire stations.

"This incident involves a large amount of scrap burning in a yard. Firefighters are using hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

The fire could be seen from miles around

"A JCB is also being used to create a fire break.

"An aerial hydraulic platform is being brought into use to aid firefighting activities.