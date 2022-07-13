Free festival offers chance to get involved in Commonwealth Games

DUDLEY PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / EXPRESS AND STAR 15/10/20 Autumn colours, at Himley Hall and Park, Dudley..

People across Dudley Borough can watch all the sporting action live on the big screen as part of a free Commonwealth Games themed festival in August.

The festival runs from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7 and aims to bring people together to celebrate the biggest international sporting event ever to be held in Dudley.

It will also incorporate Play Week, which is traditionally organised by Dudley Council every year in borough parks.

On Thursday, August 4 when the time trial cycling event comes through Dudley borough, three festival events will be taking place.

People will not only be able to enjoy the games on the big screen but also see the time trial happen live at Stone Street Square in Dudley from 9am to 4pm, Vicar Street Gardens in Sedgley from 9am to 4pm and Coronation Gardens in Dudley from 9am to 5pm.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 23/02/18.Pic of Coronation Gardens, Priory Road, opposite Dudley Council House. Pic for comparison weather feature as suggested by Steve Derry...........

Events will also be taking place on Monday, August 1 at Huntingtree Park in Halesowen from noon to 7pm, on Tuesday, August 2 at Silver Jubilee Park from noon to 7pm in Coseley and on Wednesday, August 3 at Mary Stevens Park from noon to 7pm.

Later in the week, events will be held at the Dell Stadium on Friday, August 5 from noon to 7pm, at Stevens Park in Quarry Bank on Saturday, August 6 from 10am to 5pm and at Himley Hall and Park on Sunday, August 7 from 10am to 5pm.

As well as being able to watch all the action on the big screen, people will be able to have a free taste of Commonwealth Games sports like cycling and cricket, plus enjoy demonstrations, a climbing wall and funfair rides.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "We’re really proud to be hosting an international sporting event in Dudley as part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"We hope to see people line the streets on the day of the time trial and turn out for these free events to soak up the atmosphere and buzz of the games. This really is an historic occasion for us all.

"These events are great for all the family and ideal to keep children and young people entertained during the holidays and we hope they may inspire the next generation into sport.

"We know Play Week always prove popular and with the Games thrown in, it’s set to be a fantastic week and supports our drive to be a Child Friendly borough."