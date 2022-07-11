Notification Settings

Police spot cloned car in Dudley and discover drug driver wanted for assault

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

Eagled-eyed police officers spotted a cloned car in Dudley town centre leading to a man wanted for a serious assault being taken into custody.

Police stopped this car in Dudley

Dudley Town Police tweeted tonight (Monday) about their officers successful traffic stop.

They said: "On patrol we have stopped this cloned car. We detained the driver and checks revealed he had a revoked licence and no insurance.

"He was also wanted for a serious assault."

As well as being wanted for violence the man had been taking drugs today according the the roadside test."

Officers tweeted: "He failed a roadside drugs wipe and he has been taken into custody."

And to cap off a bad day all round, as well as being failing a drugs test, being apprehended for assault and leaving himself open for a multiple driving offences, the man will be walking home from the police station if let out.

Officers added: "The uninsured car has been seized."

