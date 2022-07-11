Police spot cloned car in Dudley and discover drug driver wanted for assault

Police stopped this car in Dudley

Dudley Town Police tweeted tonight (Monday) about their officers successful traffic stop.

They said: "On patrol we have stopped this cloned car. We detained the driver and checks revealed he had a revoked licence and no insurance.

"He was also wanted for a serious assault."

As well as being wanted for violence the man had been taking drugs today according the the roadside test."

Officers tweeted: "He failed a roadside drugs wipe and he has been taken into custody."

And to cap off a bad day all round, as well as being failing a drugs test, being apprehended for assault and leaving himself open for a multiple driving offences, the man will be walking home from the police station if let out.