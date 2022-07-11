Mayor of Dudley praises sporty local children for being inspired by Commonwealth Games

Mayor Sue Greenway

Councillor Sue Greenaway attended Stourbridge Rugby and Football to end of the two-week School Games festival.

Organised as part of the national School Games initiative and endorsed by United by Birmingham 2022, events were held at different venues across the borough.

More than 2,000 pupils in Dudley borough had the opportunity to participate in activities such as rugby, gymnastics, athletics, cricket and much more.

Today’s Get Active event was visited by Perry the Bull, the Mascot and a recognisable figure from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, to cheer on those taking part.

It’s hoped the Games will inspire more youngsters to try out new games and sports, making being active a part of their daily lives.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, The Mayor of Dudley, said: "Enjoying sport and the many physical and psychological benefits that come with being active is so important children and young people.

"As part of the Child Friendly Dudley movement, we want to share the message that it takes everyone to raise a child and it's great to see the Commonwealth Games inspiring the next generation."

She added: "Today’s event was a credit to all involved and I was delighted to hear stories of children who don’t usually participate in physical activity discovering the joy of sport for the first time.

The national School Games programme, which is funded by Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust, involves funded School Games Organisers at a local level working with schools to create an annual calendar of physical activity opportunities and competitions.