Leader visits footcare firm taking a step in the right direction

Councillor Patrick Harley with Lee and Steph Brown.

Councillor Patrick Harley’s visit to My Two Feet was part of his Made In Dudley Borough initiative to help borough firms bounce back from the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

The company, based in King Street in Wollaston, Stourbridge, is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary.

It offers professional footcare services and is currently in the process of expanding to add a third clinical room to the practice.

Run by husband and wife team Lee and Steph Brown, the clinic is open six days a week and employs 11 people.

Services offered include routine chiropody, nail surgery, biomechanical assessments, diabetic foot assessments, and nail cutting service.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: "I was delighted to meet Lee and Steph and hear the story of how their business continues to go from strength to strength.

"With us all leading increasingly busy lifestyles, and the pressures that puts on your feet, there is clearly a demand for their services – so much so they are having to expand to meet it.

"As a council we will do all we can to help them continue to grow, and I would urge other firms to get in touch with us and arrange for a visit."

Lee Brown, owner of My Two Feet, added: "It was great to have the leader of the council come along and chat about the challenges of local businesses.

"It’s been a difficult couple of years but we have made it through to 10 years with hard work. We’re very proud of what we have been able to achieve."

The visit was part of Made in Dudley Borough, which aims to celebrate and highlight the work of local businesses.