Charity tribute act night being held in Dudley in August

Charity tribute night in aid of MIND and animal charities to be held at the Ex-Servicemen's Club in Dudley on the 5th August . Pictured,organiser, Susan Lawton from Tividale...

Steve Mitchell will be headlining as George Michael and Trudy Bethel will be appearing as Cher on August 5.

Money raised at the Hall Street event will be donated to MIND and Brockswood Animal Sanctuary,Sedgley and Animal House Rescue, Birmingham.

Susan Lawton is helping organise the charity event and appealed for local businesses to donate prizes for the raffle.

She said: "We are looking for anything we can use for raffle prizes and tombola prizes, we need some bottles of

"Trudy Bethel, who performs as Cher, and I, who will performing my new single at the show, have organised the show. Tickets are available at the club or you can phone 07481 920 715."