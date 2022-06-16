Dudley nightclub could lose licence following complaints

Passion Nightclub

Passion Night Club, on Dock Lane, was granted a new licence in October despite objections from over 35 nearby residents and a petition from the general public.

As part of that licence the club has to empty by 2.30am but residents say parties regularly go on until six in the morning. Dudley Council will now review the licence on June 28.

Kim Lesniewski, who lives across the road from Passion, said in a submission to the council: “We had a big rave up here a few weeks ago. It was a nightmare.

“It went on from about half past 11 at night and it finished at six in the morning, and you don’t say anything because you don’t want your windows smashed in.

“We don’t need that around here. I’ve lived here now for 37 years and we’ve never had this. They were having drugs out here as well.”

Another resident added: “I went to bed at three in the morning, I’d stopped up to watch a movie. I looked out the window and about 20 cars pulled up and obviously they park all over the place.

“They keep revving the cars up so that they backfire. They’re idiots, you think they’d be driving economically with the price of juice now.

“It went on till six in the morning and that’s when the ruckus started when they all came out of the club. They were shouting at the top of their voices and I think the police came.”

This resident had even taken it upon himself to clean up the streets after the parties, saying: “You find those little gas cylinders in the gutter. They’re sniffing the gas. I’ve got tissues in here from drug-taking.”

The nightclub also sits opposite the old Dudley Leisure Centre which closed in January after the opening of the new multimillion-pound Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre.

The council now plans to transform the site into 88 new homes but residents are worried the noisy nightclub might put off buyers.

Mrs Lesniewski said: “They’re building houses on there soon. People are not going to want that club there. Surely people living there ain’t going to want that.”

