Residents still learning scale of fire at petrol station

A police presence was seen at the petrol station and remained a day later

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital following the incident on Thursday night at the Texaco service station on Himley Road just after 7pm.

The Jeep he was in is believed to have left the petrol station on fire and crashed into a wall nearby, with the petrol station subsequently closed off by West Midlands Police.

The station remained closed the next day, with a police van still present outside and residents living in homes nearby have been trying to find out more about what happened.

One man living up the road from the station said he hadn't heard a thing until police knocked on his door to ask him about it.

He said: "I only found out bits of what had happened when the police officer knocked on my door to ask if I had any CCTV footage of the street.

"I don't know all the details, but it's sad to hear that someone's been taken to hospital and shocking that there's still a police van there."

Residents in houses on Brick Kiln Lane, where the junction faces out towards the station, spoke about hearing noises from the station and a series of loud bangs, while one resident spoke of seeing the aftermath.

The residents in one house, who didn't want to be named, said: "We were sitting in the house and heard a lot of bangs and shouting, but didn't think anything of it.

"However, we then saw flashing lights and looked out to see police and fire engines at the station.

"It's really surprising to hear what's happened as you don't see things like that happening around here and we just hope the man is ok."

The other resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "My wife and I were driving home and came up the hill towards our house to see a Jeep in the wall and a fire engine nearby.

"It was only today I've found what happened and how close it was to us and I'm a little surprised about it happening so close to my house.