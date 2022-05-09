Visitors marvel at fields of bluebells in Stourton once again

Jessica Brookes of Wordsley, enjoying the bluebells at Keeper's Cottage Bluebell Wood, Stourton.

Keeper's Cottage Bluebell Wood in Stourton, near Kinver, qualifies as "ancient woodland" as the bluebells are believed to have been growing on the site for more than 800 years.

For fours years pre-Covid, the site opened to the public for the National Garden Scheme to raise money for charity and received more than 1,800 visitors.

But then the pandemic meant it was locked away from view again until this weekend as visitors could once again marvel at the carpet of bluebells once more.

Owner Peter Brookes said: "Around 250 people turned up over the two days and although we haven't counted the money yet, we've definitely raised more than £1,000 for charity.

"Over the four years pre-Covid we raised £8,297 for National Garden Scheme charities.

"We’ve set ourselves a target of £10,000 – it would be a great achievement to raise that much."

Peter believes they are nearly at the £10,000 target, and hopes to open the bluebell wood again next year to supersede it.

He added: "Many visitors tell us they can remember walking through the bluebells as children but they can’t find many large-scale woods anymore because so many are on private land.

"We are a nation of garden lovers and this gives people the chance to show off their gardens to people who are interested."

The National Garden Scheme, founded in 1927, raised more than £3 million for various charities in 2021, despite Covid.

The scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Guernsey.

Chairman Rupert Tyler said: “At a time when the collective activities and contributions of our beneficiaries in supporting the national endeavour continued to put unbearable pressure on many aspects of their work, we are delighted to be able to continue our support in such a meaningful way.”

The largest beneficiaries were Marie Curie (£525,000), Macmillan Cancer Support (£500,000) and Hospice UK (£500,000).