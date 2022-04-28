Round Oak Steelworks monument looks more like Dairy Milk advert, say public as designs unveiled

Design of the Round Oak Steelworks monument

An image of the sculpture has been released with the structure set to take the form of a ladle suspended in the air pouring molten metal. It is planned for green space at the junction of Dudley Road and John Street in Brierley Hill.

The steelworks, built on more than 100 acres of land, was a major employer in the town for nearly 130 years between 1857 and 1982.

However, hundreds of comments online have made fun of the design, with many pointing out that it looks like the Dairy Milk logo, and some even branding it an insult.

Most people appear to be supportive of building a monument to represent the history of the Round Oak, but not the design which is set to be built after an application was approved by Dudley Council last month, with council chiefs hoping to unveil it later this year to mark the 40th anniversary of the steel works closing.

Sandra Collins said on Facebook: "A fair few members of my family and friends worked at Round Oak and I agree a monument to represent it would be a a lovely thing but this is an insult."

Sarah Sinnett said: "Looks like a Dairy Milk chocolate advertisement. My grandad worked long and dam hard at the round oaks steel works until it closed, so.i agree something should be made to identify the historical importance of the factory, but not that."

Maureen Bayliss said: "I thought it was a steel works not a branch of Cadbury’s. Total waste of money."

"Why does it keep reminding me of the Dairy Milk ad. Surely they could come up with a better more fitting design to the steel works." said Aaron Hickman.

Phil Jasper said: "The designer needs to take a proper look at what it’s supposed to be as that looks like it should be at Cadbury world."

Mark Cullen said: "It needs to look less like a Cadbury advert."

Confused by the design, Paul Winchurch said: "What exactly does it represent?? Also how much has it cost?"

Jennie Watson called it "free advertising for Cadbury."

With the many comparisons to Cadbury chocolate, Dairy Milk chocolate, and the 'glass and a half' advert, the census is that most people are unhappy with the design, with the onus now on council bosses to decide whether to go ahead with the design, or to give it a rethink.

Balvinder Heran, Dudley Council's deputy chief executive, said: "The Round Oak Steelworks are an important part of Brierley Hill’s history, having employed so many in the town over such a long period of time.