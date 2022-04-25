Notification Settings

Funeral of much-loved comedian Aynuk is held - with his flat cap pride of place

By Mark AndrewsDudleyPublished:

Comic legend Aynuk was laid to rest in a service full of laughter and memories – and with his trademark flat cap in pride of place.

The funeral of Alan 'Aynuk' Smith took place at Church of St Andrew, Netherton, Dudley


Alan Smith, who was one half of the duo Aynuk and Ayli, died last month after a short illness.

Friends, family and fans filled Neterton’s Church of St Andrew to pay tribute to a man who was described as the Black Country’s “greatest ambassador”.

Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward and celebrity chef Richard ‘Grorty Dick’ James were among those in attendance.

Alan Smith as Aynuk

Mr Smith, from Netherton, became famous due to his double act with John Plant, alias Ayli. The pair spent 22 years together before Mr Plant’s death in 2006.

A standard bearer lead the coffin into church

His death sparked an outpouring of affection among his fans, with dozens of Aynuk and Ayli jokes being shared on social media.

Aynuk's cap on top of the coffin
Alan's son Paul Smith speaking at the service

Mr Smith’s son Paul told the congregation how his life had been shaped by one of the famous appearances of Laurel & Hardy at Dudley Hippodrome on May 12, 1947. He said the 10-year-old had managed to get a ticket and sat transfixed as he watched his heroes.

A standard bearer is present as the coffin leaves the church

“He wanted to make people happy, just like Laurel & Hardy,” his son added.

Dudley
Mark Andrews

