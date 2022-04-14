MP on the hunt for 'patriotic' pets in new competition

Dudley MP Marco Longhi and dog Millie

Marco Longhi, who represents Dudley North, urged "true animal lovers" in his constituency to send in their photographs or videos.

It comes as the nation market National Pet Month this month, with the MP combining the occasion with St George's Day on April 23.

Mr Longhi said: "I know Dudley folk, and everyone across the Black Country are true animal lovers, but I know they are also very patriotic.

"The British Bulldog has long been a symbol of patriotism, but I think we can cast our net much wider and find that all our pets across the area are patriotic – but I want to see the photo and video evidence! I am very excited to see the pawesome entries!"

The MP added National Pet Month promoted responsible pet ownership and the "incredible role of assistance animals" and the "incredible animal charities" in the Black Country and wider UK.

People must enter by April 20 and should email marco.longhi.mp@parliament.uk with full details here available at marcolonghi.org.uk/PatrioticPetComp