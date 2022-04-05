A Black Country Night Out returns to Dudley for first time in three years

The entertainers are ready for a laugh in Dudley

For decades the cream of Black Country entertainment would tour under the Night Out banner spreading laughter throughout the Midlands and beyond.

Promoter Ashley Yeates said: "The greats like Tommy Mundon, Aynuk and Ayli, Lizzie Wiggins and moe all flew the flag for Black Country humour.

"The show has continued introducing new faces to adoring audiences over the years and after a forced Covid break of nearly three years A Black Country Night Out returns in the homeland of Dudley, the Town Hall to be precise on Friday, April 8.

"But who is on this years showbiz extravaganza, well let's start with the comedy - Dandy are the number one comedy act on the Black Country circuit these days even causing a storm at the Peaky Blinder theme nights.

"Ollie Spencer stormed it on his first tour back in 2019 and he’s back hosting the show with a bag full of gags for you and original Fizzog, Emma Rollason brings her wonderful tribute to the original Black Country comedienne, Dolly Allen."

He added: "Musical accompaniment will be from Joe Thomas who made a massive impression on audiences when he debuted…he has gone from strength to strength. He's back with his ukulele (it looks like a banjo)."

Add to the line up is Dudley band Rumour, who are fronted by Liz Nicholls who will remind the audience of the genius Fleetwood Mac.

Ashley added: "Everyone loves a great variety show….just look at Britain's Got Talent. Well here is a show that is bursting at the seams with talent! Not only that but it is full of variety, comedy, music and even a tribute or two."