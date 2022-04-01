Notification Settings

Second World War factory worker celebrates 100th birthday with family

By Eleanor Lawson
Stourbridge

A Stourbridge woman who worked in factories during the Second World War is celebrating her 100th birthday with her family this week.

Gladys Tolley celebrating her 100th birthday
Gladys Tolley celebrating her 100th birthday

Gladys Tolley turned 100 on Tuesday and celebrated with her loved ones with an afternoon tea.

Gladys has two sons, Michael and Martin, two grandchildren, Samantha and Stuart, and two great-grandchildren, 14-year-old Louis and 10-year-old Poppy.

Marian, Gladys, and Albert, with Gladys's sons, Martin and Michael

Michael said: "She's one of the old school generation, nothing deterred her. They don't moan, they get on with it and work hard.

"She's always had that determination to carry on with life."

Gladys, centre, with her sister Marian, 91, and 94-year-old Albert

Gladys had a hard upbringing and her father was often out of work. At 14, she left school and started work straight away at Cartwright's in Lye Cross.

When the Second World War broke out, Gladys embarked on a new challenge, working at The Austin in Longbridge, sewing inserts into tin helmets for soldiers.

At the end of the war, she joined a clothing factory in Oldswinford making men's suits, and later in life worked at a company making car accessories.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

