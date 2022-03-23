Black Country Women’s Aid receives legal firm's support

Deborah Slater (Black Country Women's Aid), Helen Hill (Higgs), Sophie Wardell (Higgs) and, Katie Newell (Black Country Women's Aid)

Brierley Hill-based Higgs has donated dozens of wellbeing packs to Black Country Women’s Aid to support people as they are immediately taken into refuge.

Black Country Women’s Aid has seen a major increase in its services during the pandemic, with lockdown leading to an increase in domestic violence and child sexual abuse cases.

More than 9,000 adults, including males, were supported by the charity last year and currently there are 59 women and 54 children and new-born babies in refuge.

More than 700 children and young people were also supported by Black Country Women’s Aid last year through the provision of therapeutic trauma counselling having experienced sexual violence.

Deborah Slater, regional community and corporate fundraiser for Black Country Women’s Aid, said: “The donations from Higgs of welcome packs of toiletries and other luxury items and treats are absolutely priceless for the women and children coming into refuge.

“People arriving for refuge are often injured and always traumatised and often only have the clothes they are wearing.

“The wellbeing packages provided by Higgs have been a real boost for them, not only in helping them settle in but also knowing that they have the support and care of people and businesses in the local community.

“The people at Higgs took the time to write individual and personalised messages on each of the packs and that meant a huge amount to the women receiving them.

“We have a number of centres across the area and, at present, we take an average of 24 calls an hour.

“The figures are extremely high for our region at the moment so the support of companies such as Higgs LLP really does make a huge difference.”

As well as the refuge, Black Country Women’s Aid offers support in a range of areas including domestic abuse, rape and sexual violence, modern slavery, children and young people and women’s justice.

Helen Hill, head of client services at Higgs, said: “The recent International Women’s Day gave us an opportunity to reflect as a law firm and we wanted to do something to assist women going through an extremely difficult time in their lives.