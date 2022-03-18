Dudley Council waives fees for Platinum Jubilee street parties

Councillor Karen Shakespeare gets into the jubilee spiriit

Residents can get involved with The Big Jubilee Lunch which will be happening across the extended bank holiday weekend in June.

People can have a picnic in the park, host a party in a community centre or a street party with their neighbours.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "This is the first time people have been able to celebrate the platinum jubilee of a reigning British monarch.

"This is a moment in history, which we want to help people to celebrate in the best way they can and be able to remember for many years to come."

"I’m so pleased we are able to waive the road closure fee for our residents which will help them to be able to hold street parties and I’d urge people to get in touch if they’re planning to host one to make sure they don’t miss out

Call Dudley Council Plus on 0300 555 2345 to request a road closure for a street party. The last date for applications to be approved is Friday, May 13.

Other events to mark this historic milestone include a tea party on May 25, the lighting of a beacon at Dudley Castle on June 2 and the planting of a host of trees across the borough as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.