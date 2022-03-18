Country comes to Brierley Hill

Made in Tennessee-The Soundtrack of American Country features a band made up of some of the UK's finest country musicians and takes the audience through the decades.

It will featured classics from the likes of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to modern country super stars such as Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton. Country music has enjoyed an explosion in popularity in the UK recently, with a number of national radio stations catering for the genre.