Country comes to Brierley Hill

By Paul JenkinsDudleyPublished:

Country fans in the Black Country will be able to sample at taste of Nashville when a show rocks up at Brierley Hill Civic Hall.

Made in Tennessee
Made in Tennessee-The Soundtrack of American Country features a band made up of some of the UK's finest country musicians and takes the audience through the decades.

It will featured classics from the likes of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to modern country super stars such as Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton. Country music has enjoyed an explosion in popularity in the UK recently, with a number of national radio stations catering for the genre.

The show takes place at the civic hall, in Bank Street on Friday March 25th with a 7.30pm start.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

