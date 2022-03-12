Extra £2 million to be spent tackling potholes in Dudley

The investment in the highways budget has been approved which will help crews tackle more defects on residential roads.

The council inspects and repairs hundreds of miles of roads every year. It also responds to reports of potholes made by the public via the website.

More than 57,834 sq m of roads have been repaired so far this financial year thanks to an extra £1m in the council’s budget at the start of the year.

This is compared to the 9,957 sq m of repairs the previous financial year).

The post-April spend, approved by full council, will inject £1m in the next financial year, with £500,000 to be set aside for each of the two subsequent years.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "We have showed what the extra investment in our highways budget can achieve with a massive increase in the number of defects we have managed to repair this year.

"I am delighted the latest spending pledge has been approved which means even more money into the budget and the potential to tackle more defects on residential roads.

"Residents have told us that this is important to them and we have listened."

The total budget for highways will be £8.2m.