Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Extra £2 million to be spent tackling potholes in Dudley

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

An extra £2 million will be spent tackling potholes on Dudley's roads.

The investment in the highways budget has been approved which will help crews tackle more defects on residential roads.

The council inspects and repairs hundreds of miles of roads every year. It also responds to reports of potholes made by the public via the website.

More than 57,834 sq m of roads have been repaired so far this financial year thanks to an extra £1m in the council’s budget at the start of the year.

This is compared to the 9,957 sq m of repairs the previous financial year).

The post-April spend, approved by full council, will inject £1m in the next financial year, with £500,000 to be set aside for each of the two subsequent years.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "We have showed what the extra investment in our highways budget can achieve with a massive increase in the number of defects we have managed to repair this year.

"I am delighted the latest spending pledge has been approved which means even more money into the budget and the potential to tackle more defects on residential roads.

"Residents have told us that this is important to them and we have listened."

The total budget for highways will be £8.2m.

People can report potholes via the council’s website at dudley.gov.uk or by calling Dudley Council Plus on 0300 555 2345.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News