Lower rate of council tax despite rise after council agrees budget

The budget for 2022/23 was agreed at the Dudley Council meeting, although it was criticised by Labour councillors

The increase of council tax by 2.99 per cent from April this year was one of the major items discussed in the Dudley Council full council meeting on Monday, March 7.

Revenue Budget Strategy and Setting the Council Tax 2022/23 was the main focus of the meeting, following on from consultations with residents and a cabinet meeting in December to discuss the budget proposals.

It was decided to increase council tax by 2.99 per cent, bringing the total for the year to £1493.87, including a 1.99 per cent increase in the basic council tax rate, under Council Tax Band D for Dudley.

The report read: "The Local Government Finance Settlement included Council Tax referendum principles for 2022/23 of a core limit of less than 2 per cent plus an Adult Social Care (ASC) precept limit of 1 per cent.

"Forecasts in this report are based on a 2.99 per cent Council Tax increase in 2022/23 and assume the same in later years."

Budgets for different areas of council spending were also agreed in the report, including £111.9 million for Adult Social Care, £80.1 million for Children's Services, £9.9 million for Corporate and Treasury and £11.5 million for Regeneration and Enterprise.

The final budget was criticised by the opposition Labour Group who accused the council of robbing the people of Dudley of £11 million investment in front line services.

Dudley Labour Finance Spokesperson Councillor Shaukat Ali put forward an amendment to the budget which would see record levels of investment in frontline services and safeguarding of the future of the Green belt and green spaces.

He said the Conservative Councillors had voted unanimously against the amendment in favour of investing more money in policy officers, Web designers and back-office administration.

He said ''This fully costed budget from the Labour Party identified more money for a community support officer in each ward to help tackle crime and antisocial behaviour and further money to support people with long Covid.

"It also pledged additional money to help support families who need additional support to return home after a hospital stay'.

"However, the Tories have rejected these proposals, turned their backs on residents and instead have opted for a budget that serves only themselves.