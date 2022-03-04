Dudley residents urged to apply for Commonwealth Games jobs

Jobs are on offer at the Commonwealth Games

The recruitment drive has been launched to encourage people to register their interest in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of the biggest event ever to take place in the West Midlands.

Over 20,000 roles are available with contractors, with an additional 600 job opportunities during the Games within the Birmingham 2022 organising committee itself.

A wide range of jobs are available, lasting from three months to three weeks, with roles in security, stewarding, catering, cleaning, retail, logistics and many more opportunities to help the Games run smoothly.

Most of the roles available do not require formal experience or qualifications and full training will be provided.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "The Commonwealth Games is a massive occasion for the West Midlands. This recruitment drive is a brilliant opportunity to get involved.

"There are lots of roles available and I’m sure the experience of being part of such a big event will help people’s CVs to stand out after the Games concludes.

"Dudley Council is partnering with the West Midlands Combined Authority to recruit security and stewarding staff for the Games."

People who are interested in these roles are encouraged to contact the Dudley Adult and Community Learning team via email at acl@dudley.gov.uk, or via telephone on 01384 818143.