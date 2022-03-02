Councillor looking for adventurers to join him on mountain quest

Councillor Steve Waltho is appealing for people to join him in climbing Ben Nevis in August

Dudley councillor Steve Waltho is inviting the public to join his on the ninth consecutive annual ascent of Ben Nevis in Scotland in memory of Dudley peacemaker Bert Bissell on Friday, August 19.

Councillor Waltho, who is chair of the Bert Bissell Memorial Society, first organised the event after a discussion with former Mayor Dave Tyler and former MP Ian Austin in 2014.

It has since become an annual event and, to date, some 73 individuals have successfully completed 118 ascents of the mountain in northern Scotland, near Fort William.

Links have also been established with Duncansburgh Parish Church, where stained glass windows from Bert's former Vicar Street Methodist Church are installed, and there is a corner of the Highland Museum in Fort William dedicated to him.

Councillor Waltho said "Bert was a true legend.

"Back in the 1930's he helped his father set up a young men's bible class at Vicar Street Methodist Church which in the space of a couple of years had over 300 members including the legendary footballer, Duncan Edwards.

"He encouraged youngsters to be active and loved the mountains.

"He happened to be in Fort William with a group of his lads on VJ Day in 1945 and climbed the Ben to commence constructing a peace cairn on its summit which today is recognised as the highest war memorial in Britain.

"He climbed the Ben an incredible 107 times and was awarded the World Methodist Peace Prize and MBE for his endeavours as well as being recognised in Hiroshima.

"He sadly passed away aged 96 in 1998 and is buried in Glen Nevis cemetery which we always visit as a mark of respect.

"We welcome anyone to join us and people from all walks of life have completed the tough climb and we've even had rather emotional moments such as the scattering of loved one's ashes performed on the summit.

"Individuals do need to have a reasonable level of fitness to complete the climb but so many have surprised themselves."

The party will be leaving Dudley on Thursday, August 18 and returning on Sunday, August 21, with the ascent taking place on Friday, August 19, and individuals are encouraged to raise money for any charity of their choice.