Catering student sails through to final of Risotto competition

By Nathan RoweDudleyPublished:

A catering student at Halesowen College has reached the national finals of a Risotto competition.

Alex Williams, 18, sailed through the regional finals

Alex Williams sailed through the regional finals with his smoked carrot risotto with Berkswell cheese and hazelnuts on his way to the finals of the 'Young Risotto Chef' competition.

The 18-year-old has been mentored by the 2019 BBC Masterchef The Professionals winner Stuart Deeley and the Stuart Deeley Academy at the College.

Level Three Professional Cookery student Alex Williams

Stuart is taking time out of his busy schedule to work with students at the College and offer an extra enrichment programme while also mentoring Alex at his restaurant Smoke at Hampton Manor.

Alex, from Wombourne, said: "It was an incredible experience and I look forward to taking part in the final.

"Thank you to Halesowen College for the opportunity and to Stuart Deeley for all the support."

Chris Hughes, chef lecturer and course leader, added: "Congratulations to Alex and this massive achievement.

"This is an excellent opportunity for Alex and shows the positive influence the Stuart Deeley Academy is having on our learners."

The final will take place on Monday April 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

