Business star Fungai Ndemera speaking at Metro Bank Merry Hill

Fungai Ndemera

Guest speaker will be Great British Entrepreneur winner Fungai Ndemera at the event on Wednesday, March 9.

Fungai will talk about the challenges she has experienced as a female entrepreneur, and how she has gone from growing up in poverty in Africa, to building a thriving enterprise from scratch.

Rachel Fletcher, Metro local business manager, said: "We actively support women in business and wanted to celebrate International Women’s day with an event that can really help this community.

"The Black Country has a thriving network of female entrepreneurs and business leaders and we want to tap into their experiences and enable them to network together."

Fungai has more than two decades of experience in business leadership. She is a nurse, Great British Entrepreneur award winner, STEM ambassador and Angel Investor and CEO of CheckUp Health. She’s making waves in the fintech sector and is passionate about digitising businesses and health-tech and supporting entrepreneurs.