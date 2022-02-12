Cannabis smokers using Halesowen car parks get rude awakening from police

Cannabis recovered in Halesowen

Fed up residents tipped off police about the car parks being used for drug use and Halesowen Police Station tweeted the end result.

Halesowen Police tweeted: "You provide we responded. Reports of drug using within the car parks in Halesowen Town centre officers conducted searches through the car parks.

"Two person and two vehicle searches and cannabis seized. Oh and we also went to Belle Vale and got the same result."

Chief superintendent Kim Madill praised the Halesowen team and urged residents to keep on tipping officers off with information.