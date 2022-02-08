Stourbridge real ale pub up for grahs

Duke William Pub, Coventry Street

The Coventry Street hostelry, close to King Edward VI College is listed by Birmingham based Christie and Co with a leasehold price of £75,000.

Craddocks Brewery has owned the pub since 2009. It features an onsite brewery and function room, a beer garden with covered seating area and a one-bedroom flat upstairs

It has previously won CAMRA's pub of the year award.

All fixtures and fittings are included with the sale, the 10-15-year lease is £75,000 and annual rent is £55,000.