Dudley teenager appears in court accused of stabbing 17-year-old

A 17-year-old was found stabbed on Sunday evening. Photo: SnapperSK

The 17-year-old from Dudley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, on charges of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was accused of stabbing another 17-year-old boy on Malthouse Drive in Dudley at around 7.45pm on Sunday, January 30.

The boy remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

After entering no plea, the boy was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, March 4.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, head of Dudley Police, said: "This was a violent attack and our thoughts go out to the victim and his family."

The investigation into the attack continues.