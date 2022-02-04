Notification Settings

Dudley teenager appears in court accused of stabbing 17-year-old

By James Vukmirovic

A teenager has appeared in court accused of stabbing another teenager on a residential street.

A 17-year-old was found stabbed on Sunday evening. Photo: SnapperSK
The 17-year-old from Dudley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, on charges of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was accused of stabbing another 17-year-old boy on Malthouse Drive in Dudley at around 7.45pm on Sunday, January 30.

The boy remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

After entering no plea, the boy was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, March 4.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, head of Dudley Police, said: "This was a violent attack and our thoughts go out to the victim and his family."

The investigation into the attack continues.

Anyone with any information about the attack can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the right of the screen quoting investigation number 20/179302/22.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

