Carl Ikeme

The evening event is at The Jolly Crispin in Clarence Street, Upper Gornal, on Monday, January 31 at 7pm.

Tickets are £10 from the pub.

All ticket money raised is going to Support Futures which provides sports scholarships for young people in the Black Country.

Carl, aged 35, will be talking about his career which was cut short due to leukaemia.

He played 10 times for Nigeria before he retired in 2018.