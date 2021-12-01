Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory unveils its 2021 Santa Pie

Today's the day Black Country institution Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory starts selling its traditional Santa Pie.
Billed as a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings in a pie, with pastry antlers, the Santa Pie has been a popular part of Christmas for more than 30 years now.
Manager Andrea Jones said: "Our Santa Pies are a real tradition round here. They always prove popular with everyone.
"Our Santa Pies this year include turkey, roast potatoes, new potatoes, pigs in blankets, gravy, sprouts, stuffing and all in a pie with pastry antlers."
As well as the Santa Pie the Tipton restaurant will have festive menus available on Fridays and Saturdays throughout December.
Andrea added: "All the staff will be putting on our Christmas jumpers to give the place an extra festive feel. And we'd also like to thank all our customers who have ensured we have been packed since the lockdowns ended."