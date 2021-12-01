Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory unveils its 2021 Santa Pie

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......29/11/2021 Santa pie at Mad O Roukes Tipton. Pictured, head chef Jonathan Scott..

Today's the day Black Country institution Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory starts selling its traditional Santa Pie.

Billed as a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings in a pie, with pastry antlers, the Santa Pie has been a popular part of Christmas for more than 30 years now.

Manager Andrea Jones said: "Our Santa Pies are a real tradition round here. They always prove popular with everyone.

"Our Santa Pies this year include turkey, roast potatoes, new potatoes, pigs in blankets, gravy, sprouts, stuffing and all in a pie with pastry antlers."

As well as the Santa Pie the Tipton restaurant will have festive menus available on Fridays and Saturdays throughout December.