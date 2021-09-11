Police wellbeing dog Truffles making the rounds

Truffles has been busy shaking paws with emergency service workers and members of the public this week. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police wellbeing dog Truffles has been making trips across the region to greet visitors and showcase the important role she plays in supporting the community whilst representing the National Police Wellbeing service Oscar Kilo 9.

The Dudley police wellbeing dog trotted down to the Emergency Services Show at the NEC on Wednesday, September 8 to empower and enable people to open up, offering emotional support to those who need it and helping vulnerable people.

On Thursday, September 9, to celebrate Emergency Services Day, a national day honouring 999 heroes, she attended Pens Meadow special education school in Kingswinford, meeting 14- to 19-year-olds with learning difficulties.

Since passing her therapy dog training with flying colours in May, the tiny pup has made an impact over the last four months, travelling around the force and supporting those in need.

Other visits over the last four months have included the Care of Police Survivors event in July, a visit to a women's refuge in Dudley in August and the Mary Stevens Hospice summer fayre on Saturday, September 4.

Truffles, or "Terrific Truffles" as she is being called, has also met children during Dudley Police week, run races at the Coseley Summer Scheme and travelled to Essex for the National Service Dog Bravery and Achievement awards.

Inspector Paul Van Veen, from Dudley neighbourhood policing unit, said: "Truffles is full of character and spreads happiness wherever she goes.

"She may not be your traditional police dog but as one person described her, ‘she sniffs out sadness’.

"She’s been to lots of events in the Dudley area and around the West Midlands and you might have already seen her out and about, spreading moments of magic where it’s needed.

"We’ve already seen the difference she’s made to many people’s lives, particularly in the case of those who have been through challenging and traumatic situations.