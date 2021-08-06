20 firefighters tackle blaze at derelict Dudley pub

The derelict pub has been targeted by arsonists several times

The fire broke out at the pub formerly known as the Metro Bar and Joe Darby in Dudley town centre at around 9.30am on Friday morning.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene on the corner of Trindle Road and Porters Field, arriving within five minutes.

Trindle Road was shut as a result, with buses diverted until the road was reopened at around 10.15am.

The pub has been empty for around two decades and has been targeted by arsonists on several occasions.

The pub used to be called the Joe Darby then became the Metro Bar

The pub on the corner of Trindle Road and Porters Field

However the cause of Friday's blaze has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "West Midlands Fire Service are in attendance at an fire at an empty pub on Trindle Road.