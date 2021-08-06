20 firefighters tackle blaze at derelict Dudley pub

The fire broke out at the pub formerly known as the Metro Bar and Joe Darby in Dudley town centre at around 9.30am on Friday morning.
Four fire engines were sent to the scene on the corner of Trindle Road and Porters Field, arriving within five minutes.
Trindle Road was shut as a result, with buses diverted until the road was reopened at around 10.15am.
The pub has been empty for around two decades and has been targeted by arsonists on several occasions.
However the cause of Friday's blaze has not yet been confirmed.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "West Midlands Fire Service are in attendance at an fire at an empty pub on Trindle Road.
"Appliances from Dudley, Brierley Hill, Oldbury and Tipton stations arrived within five minutes of the call and are in attendance and the road has been closed off as we manage this incident to keep the public safe."